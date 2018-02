The city of Joliet has announced that due to the snowfall expected for the Will County area on Monday afternoon and evening, it will be enacting its snow parking ban from 3:00 p.m. Monday through Noon on Tuesday, February 6th. You are asked to not park any vehicles on the street during these hours until your street has been plowed. All 38 city plow trucks will be plowing and salting as soon as snow begins to fall.