City of Joliet Moving Closer to Artificial Turf at Slammer Stadium

The city of Joliet will be putting out bids for renovations and artificial turf installation at Slammer Stadium later this month. It was announced that the city of Joliet could send out bid proposals to possible developers as early as August 15th. The plan also calls for the stadium to be slightly reconfigured to allow for other events and activities such as soccer and lacrosse games or tournaments. The estimated cost of the project is $1.8 million. It was also announced at the Baseball Committee Meeting that the turf will be painted for baseball as that will still be the primary use of the facility. The city council could vote on a possible contract proposal as soon as September.