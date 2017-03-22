City Of Joliet Names JJC Grad To Deputy Fire Chief

The City of Joliet announces the appointment of Gregory Blaskey as the new Deputy Fire Chief. Deputy Chief Blaskey is a lifelong resident of the City of Joliet. He attended Joliet West High School and Joliet Junior College. This month marks his 30 year anniversary with the Joliet Fire Department. He has held the ranks of Firefighter, Paramedic, Apparatus Operator, Lieutenant and Captain. He is the past Deputy Director of the Joliet Emergency Management Agency.

Joliet Fire Chief Joe Formhals says, “Deputy Chief Blaskey brings with him many years of experience handling labor management issues, and he is also well versed in Emergency Management.”