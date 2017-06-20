City of Joliet Questioning Kid’s Shows at the Rialto Square Theatre
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 20, 2017 @ 4:43 PM

The city of Joliet is set to pay the second installment of 250-thousand dollars to the Rialto Square Theatre, with the stipulation that the Rialto book 30 shows by the end of June. At the Joliet City Pre-Council meeting on Monday night several council members expressed disbelief that the Rialto is including kid’s show as part of their 30 show quota. Typically kids are bused in for a show and leave immediately. The idea of the 30 show quota is have people spend money in downtown Joliet. Some on the council believe that kids shows don’t meet that requirement. Interim city manager Marty Shanahan has told WJOL that the council does not have an issue with VenueWorks booking kids shows but is simply wondering if those shows should count towards the theatre’s quota. The Rialto currently has 32 shows on the books prior to the July 1st deadline.

Related Content

Casey’s In Channahon Sells Winning Jackpot T...
Lewis University Statement On President’s Tr...
Learn To Play Chess For Free This Saturday
Christmas Gifts Stolen Off Front Porch in Joliet H...
Rauner Calls His Budget Estimates Bad, but Legisla...
Plainfield District 202 Support Staff Comes to Ten...
Comments