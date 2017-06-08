City Of Joliet Reminds Residents Of Cooling Centers As First Heat Wave Approaches

The City of Joliet reminds residents to take precautions to ensure their health, safety and well being during the next few days of high heat and humidity. Temperatures will reach into the 90’s this weekend. Residents can seek shelter at Louis Joliet Mall, the Illinois Department of Unemployment Services at 45 East Webster plus Illinois Rehabilitation Services Center at 1617 West Jefferson.

Other reminders, car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. The city wants you to remember this slogan, “beat the heat, check the back seat.” Also it’s against the law to open a fire hydrant. Open hydrants hinder the Fire Department’s ability to fight fires, reduces water pressure in your home and may cause basement flooding. And remember to check on the elderly, those with medical conditions and those with special needs during periods of extreme hot weather.