City of Joliet Reminds Residents Of Cooling Centers and Offers Help for Seniors

The City of Joliet reminds residents to drink plenty of water and seek cooling shelters today. A heat advisory is in effect today as a period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun. Heat index could reach 105 degrees during this period. Residents can seek shelter at the following locations:

* Louis Joliet Mall

* Illinois Department of Unemployment Services located at 45 East Webster

* Illinois Rehabilitation Services Center located at 1617 West Jefferson

* Other Public Places

Please remember to check on the elderly, those with medical conditions, and those with special needs during periods of extreme hot weather.

These hot and humid conditions may lead to an increased risk of heat-related stress and illness, particularly for the very young, the elderly, and those participating in strenuous outdoor activities. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle. Beat the Heat, check the back seat!

Special Keeping Cool Tip For Seniors: During heat emergencies, seniors are urged to contact their local area agencies on aging or the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Help Line at (800) 252-8966 for assistance with locating senior centers, adult day service sites, and other buildings that serve as cooling centers.

It is against the law to open a fire hydrant. An open hydrant hinders the Fire Department?s ability to fight fires, reduces water pressure in your home, and may cause basement flooding. Anyone needing assistance during a period of extreme heat should call 9-1-1.