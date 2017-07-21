City of Joliet Removing Infested Trees in Four Subdivisions This Weekend

Workers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service look for signs of infestation from the emerald ash borer from an ash tree they cut down in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Thursday, April 12, 2012. The invasive beetle that has destroyed tens of millions of ash trees over the past decade has been found east of the Hudson River for the first time, marking its closest known threat to New England. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

The City of Joliet is once again removing trees infested by the Emerald Ash Borer this weekend. Tree removal will occur in four subdivisions, Kendall Ridge, Silver Leaf, Clublands, and Wexford East. Residents are advised to remove their vehicles from the street both Saturday and Sunday between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30p.m.

Ash trees will also be removed on Plainfield Road from Jefferson Street to Raynor Avenue; Chicago and Ottawa Streets from McDonough Street to Washington Street; and an area bounded by Ruby Street to Ingalls Avenue from Raynor Boulevard to the DesPlaines River.