City Of Joliet Removing Trees This Weekend Infested With Emerald Ash Borer

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2011 file photo, an emerald ash borer larvae is removed from an ash tree in Saugerties, N.Y. The emerald ash borer, first found in 2002 in Michigan, is now in 30 states and has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees. Forests from New England to the West Coast are jeopardized by invasive pests that defoliate and kill trees. Scientists said the pests are driving some tree species toward extinction and causing billions of dollars a year in damage. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

The City of Joliet is asking residents in more than half a dozen subdivisions to remove their cars from the street for tree removal this weekend. The City of Joliet’s Roadways Division will be in the following subdivisions Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, between the hours of 6:30am and 3:30pm for removal of the trees infested with the Emerald Ash Borer

The subdivisions include, Cumberland South, Caton Ridge West, Caton Ridge, Pheasant Ridge, Mirage, Clearwater, Bronk Road and Houbolt Road. Check the WJOL website to see the complete list.