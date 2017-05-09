City of Joliet Still Waiting for Permission to Gain Entry to Collins Street Prison

It was last week that the Joliet City Council tabled a proposal that would have the city ask the state of Illinois to transfer ownership of the Collins Street Prison to the city of Joliet. The council’s plan would see the city and the Joliet Area Historical Museum work together to rehabilitate and preserve the facility. The council is waiting to make a decision on the plan as the state has yet allow the city of Joliet to assess the current condition facility. WJOL spoke to Interim City Manager Marty Shanahan who has stated that since last weeks city council meeting the city has reached out on two separate occasions to request permission for the city to examine the Collins Street Prison for a review of the sight. Shannahan also stated that he has not yet secured permission but did not expect an immediate response. The Illinois Department of Corrections spokesperson Nicole Wilson told WJOL on Tuesday and stated that the “the Department is more than willing to have conversations about both facility ownership and access with city officials; however, prior to Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017, they had not reached out to IDOC senior staff to discuss this opportunity.”