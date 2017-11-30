City of Joliet Suspension of Yard Waste Pick Up for the Winter Months

The City of Joliet and Waste Management are reminding all residents that the last day for yard waste pickup will be Friday, December 8, 2017. Yard waste collection will resume Monday, March 12, 2018. For those who will have a real Christmas tree, set it out after Christmas at your normal pick-up location (curb or alley) on your regular trash day for pick up. If it is 5 feet in length or less, set it out in one piece, but, if it measures more than 5 feet, cut it in half. The Christmas trees will be collected until Wednesday, January 31, 2018.