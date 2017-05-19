City Of Joliet Tree Removal This Sunday In Half A Dozen Subdivisions

Workers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service look for signs of infestation from the emerald ash borer from an ash tree they cut down in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Thursday, April 12, 2012. The invasive beetle that has destroyed tens of millions of ash trees over the past decade has been found east of the Hudson River for the first time, marking its closest known threat to New England. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

The City of Joliet is asking residents in more than half a dozen subdivisions to remove their cars from the street for tree removal this weekend. The City of Joliet’s Roadways Division will be in the following subdivisions Sunday, May 21 between the hours of 6:30am and 3:30pm for the removal of trees infested with the Emerald Ash Borer

The subdivisions include, Caton Ridge, Caton Ridge West, Pheasant Ridge, Cumberland South, Clearwater/Mirage and Houbolt Road. You’re asked to remove your vehicles from the street on Sunday.