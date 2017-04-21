City Of Joliet Tree Removal This Weekend

During Earth Day this weekend, instead of planting trees the city of Joliet will be removing them. Tree removal will take place on April 22nd and 23 to remove trees infected by the Emerald Ash Borer.

Crews will be removing trees in these subdivisions, Squires Mill, Courtyards of Woodside Subdivision, Fall Creek, Caton Ridge, Pheasant Ridge, Caton Ridge West, Mirage/Clearwater, Pleasant Knoll, Campus Courtyards, Fountaindale Subdivision and Springwood Townhomes.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street on Saturday April 22nd and Sunday April 23rd between 6:30am and 3:30pm. This will be tree removals only. The Roadways Division crews will return at a later date to perform stump grinding.