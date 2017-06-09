City Of Joliet And Will County VAC Hold Flags of Valor Ceremony

The City of Joliet and the Will County Veterans Assistance Commission will hold a Flags of Valor ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 AM in City Council Chambers, located on the second floor of City Hall at 150 W. Jefferson Street in Joliet. The public is invited. The ceremony will honor 20 soldiers from Illinois who lost their lives while serving our country after September 11, 2001. The speakers will include Retired Army Colonel James Capparelli, Gold Star Sister Dawn Thomas, and Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.

The 20 soldiers being honored and the town they were from, are listed below.

Army Sergeant Sirlou C. Cuaresma, Chicago

Marine Lance Corporal Adam W. Kaiser, Romeoville

Marine Pfc. Sean T. Cardelli, Downers Grove

Marine Sergeant Edward G. Davis III, Antioch

Marine Sergeant Nickolas Lee Hopper, Montrose

Army Sergeant Grzegorz Jakoniuk, Schiller Park

Marine Lance Corporal Sean P. Maher, Grayslake

Marine Lance Corporal Jesse D. De La Torre, Aurora

Marine Corporal Adam T. McKiski, Cherry Valley

Marine Corporal Anthony G. Mihalo, Naperville

Marine Corporal Nathaniel K. Moore, Champaign

Marine Corporal Conner T. Lowry, Chicago

Marine Captain Nathan R. McHone, Crystal Lake

Army Sergeant 1st Class Christopher D. Shaw, Markham

Navy Reserve Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Brian M. Patton, Freeport

Marine Lance Corporal Raymond J. Holzhauer, Dwight

Army Sergeant Landis W. Garrison, Rapids City

Marine Lance Corporal Neil D. Petsche, Lena

Army Spc. Miguel Carrasquillo, River Grove

Army 1st Lieutenant Debra A. Banaszak, Bloomington