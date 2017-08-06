City of Joliet/Waste Management Contract Could Be New Rialto Funding Source
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 6, 2017 @ 7:34 PM
Camera 360

Downtown Joliet landmarks could be on the receiving end of a new dedicated funding source; Waste Management. The Joliet City Council approved a new 10-year contract with Waste Management and that new deal contains language that states that WM will make an annual “Community Support Contribution” of $250,000 that will be earmarked for “downtown Joliet, the stadium and/or the Rialto.” The stadium referenced in the agreement is Slammer Stadium, formerly known as Silver Cross Field. Mayor Bob O’Dekirk had been searching for a dedicated funding source for the Rialto since becoming Mayor of Joliet. A previous agreement for dedicated funding for the Rialto was believed to be in place with Chicagoland Speedway but NASCAR officials rejected that deal. The new 10-year funding deal with Waste Management will officially begin on January 1st of 2018.

