City Manager Retires And Says The Last Three Years In Joliet Has Been Most Gratifying

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk reluctantly accepted the resignation of Joliet City Manager Jim Hock on Thursday. O’Dekirk tells WJOL that it’s a loss for the city and that Hock has done a tremendous job for the city.

Hock is retiring after 39 years in government and told O’Dekirk that the last 3 years in Joliet were his most gratifying.

O’Dekirk says some big decision have to be made. He’ll likely call a special meeting next week and go into executive session with the City Council to find a replacement for Hock and find an acting city manager until a replacement is found. Three years ago there were 80 applicants for the city manager position following the resignation of Tom Thanas. Hock’s last day will be May 3rd. To hear the entire interview click below.