City of Joliet 2018 Historic Preservation Award Winners Announced

The Joliet Historic Preservation Commission is pleased to announce that four properties were selected

to receive the 2018 Joliet Historic Preservation Award.

These properties are:

• 318 South Midland Avenue for the interior restoration of a 1924 Sears Model and Craftsman

style bungalow

• 604 North Raynor Avenue (Cathedral of Saint Raymond Nonnatus) for the front façade

restoration of the Neoclassical style Cathedral of St. Raymond Church

• 50 East Jefferson Street for the adaptive reuse of a portion of the Beaux Arts style Joliet Union

Station for MyGrain Brewery

• 310 Bridge Street for the exterior preservation of the castellated Romanesque style Sehring

Mansion

Thanks to all who submitted nominations for the 2018 Joliet Historic Preservation Award!

The award recognizes properties that have had recent exterior and/or interior preservation, restoration,

rehabilitation, or sympathetic additions, as well as people who exhibit dedication to the field of historic

preservation.

The Mayor will recognize the 2018 award winners at the May 15, 2018 City Council

meeting.