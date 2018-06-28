City of Joliet Garbage Pick-Up During the Week Of The Fourth

During the holiday week the City of Joliet is reminding residents of garbage pick up dates. On Monday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 3 the city of Joliet residents will have regularly scheduled garbage, recycling and yard waste pick-up.

No garbage service will take place on Wednesday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day. Wednesday through Friday service will be one day behind for all garbage, recycling and yard-waste pick-up.

Please also note that City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observation of Independence Day. Parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters that day.