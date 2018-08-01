City of Lockport Launches a New Online Payment & Electronic Billing Service

The City of Lockport has implemented a new online payment and electronic billing service that will offer greater flexibility for residents to pay their utility bills. The City partnered with Invoice Cloud, a web-based electronic invoice presentment and payment company to provide faster, more convenient billing services to residents. With the improved bill pay service, residents can receive and view bills electronically and make payments online within the same portal using a credit/debit card or e-check. Additionally, residents can view real-time account information.

Online Payment Highlights for Residents:

– View and pay your bill online anytime with credit/debit card or e-check

– Schedule a payment for the same day or a future date

– Pay anytime, anywhere on your mobile device

– Receive email reminders when a payment is due and a confirmation notice after

making a payment

– Registration is not required

– Make a one-time payment or register to gain access to all features

If you are currently enrolled in paperless billing, you will need to re-register. If you are currently enrolled in automatic bank withdrawal for utility bills, your account and billing preferences will not be affected.