Clean Out Your Closet and Help Jamie McGee’s PTO Fundraiser

A Bolingbrook Elementary School hopes you can do some spring cleaning early and donate your bags of clothes and linens to help with their fundraiser. Alison McNamara, vice president of the Parent Teacher Organization at Jamie McGee Elementary School wants you to get rid of some used items sitting around the house. She says instead of going to Goodwill, drop of used toys, clothes, linens and shoes to the PTO Savers fundraiser.

The Jamie McGee Elementary School PTO Savers fundraiser will be held February 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bolingbrook Recreation and Aquatic Complex on Lindsey Lane. The more donations they get the more money they make. Four hundred bags of clothing and toys could yield one-thousand dollars for the school.