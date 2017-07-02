Cleanup Continues in Plainfield After Train Derailment

The Plainfield Police Department has announced that Candian National was able to complete their repairs to the train tracks in the area of 143rd Street and Van Dyke Road, the sight of a train derailment and oil spill. It was on Friday evening that a train carrying over 100 oil tankers derailed and leaked oil into what a heavily wooded non residential area. A clean up effort is underway to take care of the tens of thousands of gallons of spilled oil. The first train was able to pass through the newly repaired crossing at 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Railroad crews and contractors will remain on scene through Wednesday or Thursday working to remove damaged rail cars, recovered produce and associated debris. An investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing.