Clerk’s Office Needs Field Technicians On Election Day

Will County Clerk, Nancy Schultz Voots is currently recruiting Field Technicians for the upcoming Elections in Will County. Voots says it’s an important job. She says, “Field Technicians are my eyes and ears on Election Day. As hands-on participants in democracy, they ensure our elections run smoothly, are administered fairly, and in accordance with the law,”

Field Technicians earn $210.00 plus mileage for working on Election Day. All interested applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter, have a technical background, which includes but not limited to fixing a router, changing a hub, being able to use a tablet, and problem solving other connectivity issues. In addition, they must have access to a Smartphone and a reliable car on Election Day. Field Technicians cannot be an Elected Official, Precinct Committeeman or a candidate on the ballot for any office.

If interested, email electionfieldtechs@willcountyillinois.com. Make sure to visit thewillcountyclerk.com for more information about upcoming Elections and the Will County Clerk’s Office.