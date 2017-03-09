A Close Game Between Joliet West And Joliet Central

It was a wild end to an incredible game last night as the Joliet West Tigers Boys Varsity Basketball team advances to the IHSA Sectional Final after defeating Joliet Central High School. Scott Slocum has the call on WJOL TV.

The final score was 64-62. Friday night’s game will feature Joliet West and Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way East High School. Doors open at 6pm with the game at 7pm. Pre-sale tickets are on sale today. Students may purchase 1 ticket and must show their student ID when purchasing a ticket and entering the game. Students can buy tickets at the book store. Adults and community members may purchase more than one ticket at Door 1 at Joliet West High School. In Bolingbrook tickets are available Thursday and Friday at the Athletic Director’s Office room E120 between 9am and 3pm.

The game can be heard live on WJOL.