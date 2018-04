St. Mary Nativity School in Joliet is holding a clothing drive this Friday. Gently used clothing and linen items can be brought to the school at 702 North Broadway Street between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. this Friday.

Eighth grader Megan Krok spoke with Scott Slocum during the “Slocum in the Morning Show.” She said a truck will be positioned in the parking lot of the school, where donations can be placed.

The clothing drive is an event planned by

the school’s eighth grade “Helping Hands Club.”