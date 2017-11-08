Cluck Cluck in Channahon

Cluck away chickadees in Channahon. A pilot program has been approved by the Channahon Village board on Monday to allow chickens in backyards. The vote was 4 to 2. Advocates believe the chickens cut down or at least control insects and having chickens can be educational for children. Those opposed, fear property values will be negatively affected with increased noise and smell. Detractors also fear an increase in rodents and coyotes. The pilot program will run for 18-months after which time the Village board will decide to make the chicken program permanent. Applications to have chickens in backyards will begin December 1st.