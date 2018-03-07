Coal City Juvenile In Custody For Social Media Threat

The Free Press Newspapers are reporting that a Coal City teenager has been charged with disorderly conduct for what police called an alarming social media post. The 13-year old was taken into custody on Sunday, March 4th and is currently at the Will County’s River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

A student saw the social media post on Snapchat and reported it to the school. Police in Coal city has contacted the family and questioned the juvenile. The post was a picture of a broken black air soft gun with a caption. Coal City police Sgt. Tom Logan tells the Free Press Newspapers that the post never made any direct threats to the public, the school district or any individual person or persons.