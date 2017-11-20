Coal City Man Attorney Enters Not Guilty Plea In Murder Case

Appearing by video conference in a Will County Courtroom on Monday, Jeremy Boshears sat down, clasped his hands and uttered only two words — his name. Attorney Neil Patel of Chuck Bretz and Associates entered a not guilty plea on three counts of first-degree murder on Boshears’ behalf. The 32-year-old from Coal City is accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old Mokena woman in the back of the head. Kaitlyn Kearns’ body was found in her Jeep Cherokee on November 16th. She recently began working at Woody’s Bar on East Washington Street. She met Boshears at the bar and began dating him the last few weeks.

Boshears’ wife, another woman and an elderly male were in the courtroom for the brief appearance. They did not speak with the media. Attorney Neil Patel asked Will County Circuit Judge Carla Policandroites for a procedural hearing in order to preserve evidence in the case like “street notes” which is information taken by law enforcement. That hearing will be held Tuesday, November 21st and a preliminary hearing will be held on December 13th.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has impounded two vehicles. The slain woman’s jeep and Boshears’ vehicle. Boshears was taken into custody at his home in the early hours of Thursday, November 16th. He was initially charged with concealing a crime but later charged on Saturday by the Will County State’s Attorney with murder. Patel spoke with three people associated with Boshears outside the courtroom following Monday’s court date. Patel would only confirm that one of the three people was Boshears wife of 10 years. They have one son. Patel says his client has no criminal history and has a stable job working at company in Frankfort installing commercial doors.

Patel would not confirm or deny that Boshears is part of a motorcycle gang named the Outlaws but did say that “being an Outlaw is not relative at this point.”