Coal City Man Charged in Connection with Mokena Woman’s Death

A 32-year-old Coal City man has been charged in connection with the death of a 24-year-old Mokena woman. Jeremy Boshears has been charged with concealment of a homicide in the death of Kaitlyn Kearns. Kearns was last seen leaving Woody’s Bar in Joliet late Sunday night. Her family reported her missing on Monday afternoon when she didn’t show up for work at her second job. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to locate Kearns’ vehicle. Her body was found inside her Jeep Grand Cherokee near Aroma Park in Kankakee County. She died from a single gunshot wound to the head. On Thursday morning around 10:00 am, the Will County SWAT team executed a search warrant at a motorcycle bar on Washington St. Multiple search warrants were also issued for operations in Coal City. Friends and family held a vigil Thursday night to remember Kaitlyn Kearns. No word on funeral arrangements. An autopsy is being conducted by the Kanakakee Coroner. Boshears bond has been set at $250,000.