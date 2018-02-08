“Coffee with the Superintendent” Of Troy Community School District 30-C

Troy Community School District 30-C will host “Coffee with the Superintendent” on Thursday, March 1, 9-10 a.m. It will be held at the Don D. Bacon Administration Center, 5800 W. Theodore Street, Door 10, behind Troy Middle School.

The event will be an informal time to drop in and meet Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl for a chat or to ask questions about the district. Troy Executive Director of Finance and Operations, Elaine Colombo, will be there, as well. This will be the second of two coffee events with administrators the district will host this school year.

The event is open to parents, community members and staff. There is no structured agenda, and those interested can drop in any time during the hour. Coffee and donuts will be served. For additional information, call the Troy District Office at (815) 577-6760.