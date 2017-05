EDGEWATER, CO - MAY 08: Golf ball and larger sized hail stones that fell in Edgewater, Colorado causing damage to cars, homes and businesses on May 8, 2017. (Photo by Seth McConnell/The Denver Post)

If you think it’s been colder than normal for this time of year, you’re right. This will be the 13th consecutive day of below normal temperatures. We’ve been averaging 6-8 degrees below normal for daytime highs. the normal high for this time of year is 68 degrees. During this time, we have had 6-8″ of rainfall with an additional 1 to 1.5″ falling last night.

It could be worse, 2 – 2.5″ diameter hail fell in parts of the Denver area last night.

Pictured; hail reported in Denver