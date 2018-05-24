Collins Street Prison to Host a Party in the Prison Yard This August

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce has announced a fundraising party for an old Joliet landmark undergoing new renovations. “The Great Joliet Prison Break-In” will be festival inside the walls of famed Collins Street Prison. The prison, which the city of Joliet is currently leasing from the Illinois Department of Corrections, has been undergoing extensive renovations and rehab work since December of 2017. The inaugural event will take place in the yard of the prison on August 25th and will involve entertainment, music and food. Only 3,000 tickets will be sold for the party. The money raised from the fundraiser will go toward the effort to turn the prison into a functioning museum after closing in 2002. Tickets go on sale in mid-June and stay tuned to WJOL for the latest on the event.