Combine/Truck Parade Set For Elwood On January 11th

Prior to the Village of Elwood’s public hearing regarding Northpoint’s Compass Business Park proposal, those opposed to the logistics park will be holding a truck/combine parade through Elwood. Community Relations consultant Erin Gallager says the combine parade will be held on January 11th at noon to demonstrate the size and speed of these machines through tight roadways.

The combine/truck parade will step off at Mississippi Road and line up along Chicago Street. The idea is to show community leaders the hazards of increased truck traffic in the Elwood and surrounding areas if Northpoint were to build their 22-hundred acre Business Park. Gallagher says funeral processions to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery could be impacted by increased truck traffic.

To hear the entire interview, click below.

