ComEd Launches New Energy Efficiency Programs for Public Sector and Income-Eligible Customers

ComEd has introduced new energy efficiency programs to help public sector and income-eligible customers manage their energy use and save on their electric bills. Thanks to the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA), ComEd has launched an energy efficiency plan that will invest up to $1.4 billion over four years to substantially expand and create new energy efficiency offerings.

The plan, approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission in 2017, offers 30 programs that are expected to help ComEd residential, business and public sector customers achieve 11.8 percent in total energy savings by the end of 2021 and stimulate job creation. Programs include a variety of energy efficiency options, such as rebates on appliances, instant lighting discounts and savings on installation of HVAC and weatherization. Over the life of these energy efficiency measures, they will save customers over $7 billion on bills and reduce carbon emissions by over 96 billion pounds.

The FEJA allocates another $50 million to research and development of emerging technologies and outreach strategies that will enable more people to participate in energy efficiency programs.

Below are programs that can help public sector and income-eligible customers save energy and money in 2018:

Public Sector: Buildings owned and operated by the government to provide a service to citizens, such as K-12 public schools and community colleges, can take advantage of the following energy-saving options.

Get a facility assessment. ComEd offers free facility assessments that highlight energy-saving opportunities.

ComEd offers free facility assessments that highlight energy-saving opportunities. Take advantage of incentives. Public sector customers have the option of upgrading their equipment and saving money through lighting, refrigeration, HVAC and other incentives.

Public sector customers have the option of upgrading their equipment and saving money through lighting, refrigeration, HVAC and other incentives. Update facilities. Optimizing a facility’s energy performance or improving rooftop units and industrial systems are also ways to save money.

Income Eligible: Customers at or below 80 percent area median income are eligible for the following programs.

Home energy upgrades. Eligible customers can receive free home energy assessments and upgrades, which may include weatherization improvements, ENERGY STAR®-certified LEDs, thermostats, advanced power strips, faucet aerators, WaterSense-certified showerheads, pipe insulation and more.

Eligible customers can receive free home energy assessments and upgrades, which may include weatherization improvements, ENERGY STAR®-certified LEDs, thermostats, advanced power strips, faucet aerators, WaterSense-certified showerheads, pipe insulation and more. Multi-family units. Building owners and managers whose buildings serve income-eligible tenants can receive comprehensive energy efficiency retrofits in common areas and tenant spaces, including free ENERGY STAR-certified LEDs, programmable thermostats and advanced power strips.

Building owners and managers whose buildings serve income-eligible tenants can receive comprehensive energy efficiency retrofits in common areas and tenant spaces, including free ENERGY STAR-certified LEDs, programmable thermostats and advanced power strips. Public housing buildings. Public housing authorities can receive technical and financial assistance to make improvements to their properties, including energy assessments and direct installation of high efficiency products.

Food pantries. ComEd will partner with local food banks to distribute free ENERGY STAR-certified LEDs and power strips to eligible customers at food pantries.

Public housing authorities can receive technical and financial assistance to make improvements to their properties, including energy assessments and direct installation of high efficiency products. Food pantries. ComEd will partner with local food banks to distribute free ENERGY STAR-certified LEDs and power strips to eligible customers at food pantries. Energy Savings Kits. Free do-it-yourself kits – including energy-saving LEDs, power strips and faucet aerators, plus information on energy-saving actions customers can take to reduce their energy bills – will be available to eligible customers at participating community action agencies across the communities ComEd serves.

Residential, business and public sector customers have saved more than $2.95 billion since ComEd introduced its energy efficiency programs in 2008. To learn more about ways to save, visit ComEd.com/WaysToSave.