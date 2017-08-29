Community Resource Fair Brings 100 Organizations In One Place

More than 100 organizations will be on hand at the 11th annual Plainfield School District 202/Valley View School District 365U Community Resource Fair slated for Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

The Fair will be held at Plainfield East High School 12001 S. Naperville Road, Plainfield. For the first time in over a decade the Resource Fair will be held in the evening between 5 and 8pm. It will feature everything from advice on senior care, drug addiction and financial issues to assistance with finding local food pantries, recreational activities and much more.

Various non-profit counseling agencies are scheduled to be at the fair including Joliet-based Stepping Stones, which operates one of the top substance abuse treatment programs in the state.

The LEAD (Linking Efforts Against Drugs) “Hidden in Plain Sight” mobile unit will be on hand courtesy of the Will County Sheriff’s Department.

Will County Senior Services will be among fair exhibitors, providing advice on how best to deal with aging parents. All are welcome, even if you don’t have children in either school district.

More information go to communityresourcefair.org.