Community Service Award Established In Honor Of Glen Marcum

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that he has established a new award named after long-time Joliet-area community leader Glen Marcum, who passed away in 2016.

The Glen Marcum Selfless Dedication to Community Service Award will be given annually to a dedicated and selfless supporter of the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center who embodies Glen’s commitment to the service of others. Glen and his father, Jim Marcum, and his sons Tyler, Brett and Patrick were longtime chefs at the annual Men Who Cook fundraiser to benefit the not-for-profit Will County Children?s Advocacy Center. Despite their loss, the Marcum team will carry on the tradition and cook once again this year.

The inaugural honor will be given at this year’s Men Who Cook on March 25 at the Pipefitters Training Center off Interstate 80 and LaGrange Road in Mokena. The name of the first recipient will be revealed at the opening of this year’s Men Who Cook.

Pictured: State’s Attorney James Glasgow with (from left): Patrick Marcum, Jim Marcum and Glen Marcum at Men Who Cook.