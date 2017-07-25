Commuter Pedestrian Tunnel Closures at Joliet Train Station

As part of the continued work on the Joliet Gateway Center transportation campus, pedestrian tunnels near the train station will be closed in phases for construction activities, beginning Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Phase I: The New Street Pedestrian Tunnel will be closed beginning, Thursday, July 27, 2017, for approximately five days.

Pedestrians should use the existing tunnel through Union Station. Flaggers will be provided within the intersection of York Avenue and Washington Street to maintain one lane of vehicular traffic.

Phase II: Upon completion of Phase I work and reopening of the New Street Pedestrian Tunnel, the Union Station Pedestrian Tunnel will be closed. Pedestrians should use the New Street tunnel. This work is estimated to be completed by Saturday, August 5, 2017. The sidewalk on the west side of Mayor Art Schultz Drive will also be out of service during this work. Flaggers will be provided within the intersection of York Avenue and Washington Street to maintain one lane of vehicular traffic. Northbound Mayor Art Schultz Drive will be maintained for access to the Metra ticket trailer.

As part of the reconstruction of York Avenue from Osgood Street to Washington Street, the York Avenue commuter parking lot will be closed starting August 4, 2017. Commuters should divert to the new 55 E. Marion Street or old New Street commuter parking lots. Due to heavy construction activity, York Ave will be open to local traffic only. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.