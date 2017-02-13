Commuter Pedestrian Tunnel Near Train Station Closed

The commuter pedestrian tunnel near the train station in Joliet will be closed today. As part of the continuing work on the Joliet Gateway Center transportation campus, pedestrian tunnels will be closed beginning today. The tunnel will be closed between 8:30am and 4:30pm for the next 3 days. Flaggers will be onsite for traffic at York Avenue and Washington Street.

Upon completion, the New Street Pedestrian Tunnel will open and the Union Station Pedestrian Tunnel will be closed. The sidewalk on the west side of Mayor Art Schultz drive will also be out of service during this work. All work is expected to be completed by Friday February 24th.