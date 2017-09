The village of Romeoville has announced that a gourmet hot dog restaurant will becoming to town. Dog Hous will be opening their fourth Illinois facility at the northwest corner of Renwick and Weber Roads. The Pasadena, California based chain will be opening 300 locations in 12 states over the next seven years, making it one of the fastest growing food concepts in the United States. Dog Hous was founded by three friends in Pasadena, California in 2010.