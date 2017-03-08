Concert Venue Opens In Joliet This April

Rick DeJesus of Adelitas Way performs at the Louder Than Life Festival on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The corner of Cass and Chicago Streets in Joliet will be humming again. A new club called The Forge will open this April. Program Director of Alpha Media radio station WRXQ knows the owner of The Forge, Frank Mastalerz. Elwood says he’s been in the Chicago music business for over 30 years and is on the cutting edge of new and up and coming bands. Ten show have already been announced.

The Forge has seating for one-thousand people. Joliet city council this week granted a liquor license to The Forge which opens April 13th with Adelitas Way. The venue was last occupied by The Tree and Mojoes.