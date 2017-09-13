Congratulations To Co-Owner Of Jacob Henry Mansion Estate — Honored With ATHENA Award

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry and The Council for Working Women announce that Sue Pritz-Bornhofen is the 2017 recipient of The ATHENA Award. Sue becomes the 30th Award recipient, and is being honored at luncheon today at Mistwood Golf Club, in Romeoville.

The ATHENA Award Program was developed in 1982 to honor exceptional female or male leaders who demonstrate the highest levels of professional excellence, give back to their communities, and most importantly, actively assist women in realizing their full leadership potential.

As a co-owner of the Jacob Henry Mansion Estate, one of the greatest joys about Sue’s business is that she has the opportunity to work with many women that host a wide range of events. Of these events, not-for-profit fundraisers are particularly close to her heart. They have hosted events for organizations such as Witches Night Out, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club, Easter Seals, and the Will County Regional Office of Education Girls Leadership Conference just to name a few.

“My passion is helping these women and organizations make their event successful and as beneficial to the community as possible. My goal is to approach fundraisers, not from a profit standpoint, but to help maximize the organizations goals while keeping their contributions in the community,” stated Bornhofen.

