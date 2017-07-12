Congress Eyes Great Lakes Money Despite President

FILE - In this May 31, 2002 file photo, the sun sets over the Mackinac Bridge and the Mackinac Straits as seen from Lake Huron. The bridge is the dividing line between Lake Michigan to the west and Lake Huron to the east. Michigan's attorney general, Republican Bill Schuette, called Thursday, June 29, 2017 for shutting down the nearly 5-mile-long (8-kilometer-long) section of Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Congress is looking to keep 300 million-dollars for the Great Lakes, despite what President Trump wants. The president targeted the restoration grant money in his budget. Yesterday Congressman from the eight states that border the lakes said they hope to keep the money in the budget. Illinois is one of the states where both Republicans and Democrats are on board with the plan.