Congressman Bill Foster Issues Statement on “President Trump’s Disclosure of Highly Classified Information to Russian Officials”

The following statement was issued by Congressman Bill Foster to WJOL.

“Reports that President Trump needlessly revealed information from highly classified allied sources to Russian diplomats are highly disturbing and represent a continuing pattern of irresponsible off-the-cuff statements. Information sharing with allied intelligence sources is crucial to our national security. They depend on trust-based relationships that are built up over decades and can be shattered by a single thoughtless act of an incompetent executive. I call on the President to inform Congress of the meeting’s details.”