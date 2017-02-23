Congressman Foster Leads Letter Demanding Answers to Recent Narcan Price Spike

A highly effective medicine that reverses the effects of opioid overdose may be rendered too expensive to use. Kaleo Pharmaceuticals has increased the price of Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, by 600-percent. Narcan has been used by police departments in Will County as their first line of defense in saving the lives of overdose victims. Congressman Bill Foster wants answers and sent a letter to the pharmaceutical company.

In 2014 Narcan cost 690-dollars for a two pack. It now costs 45-hundred dollars. Foster says he has seen “firsthand how this epidemic has affected communities in the Eleventh District, so this sudden price spike should be cause for great concern.” Nalaxone is a FDA approved drug that blocks the effects of an opioid or heroin overdose. In 2015 more than 14-hundred people died form opioid related deaths in Illinois. The letter was signed by 71 members of Congress.