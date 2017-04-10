Congressman Lipinski to Face Primary Challenge

By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 10, 11:15 PM

Congressman Dan Lipinski is officially getting a primary challenge.  The "Chicago Tribune" reports Marie Newman, a marketing consultant from La Grange, is set to declare her candidacy in an email scheduled to go out to supporters on Monday. The Democrat Lipinski has held the seat since 2005 and succeeded his father, longtime Congressman Bill Lipinski, for the 3rd District seat.

