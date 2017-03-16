Congressman Lipinski Opposes Republicans’ American Health Care Act

U.S. Congressman Dan Lipinski announced on Thursday afternoon that he will oppose the American Health Care Act. The Congressman for the 3rd District in Illinois said that he believes the bill would make healthcare less affordable and accessible for millions of Americans. Recent projections from the Congressional Budget Office show that if the AHCA became law as many as 24 millions Americans would lose their health insurance. Lipinksi also stated that “the Republicans’ bill will not improve healthcare but instead make Americans worse off. For seven years I have been fighting to make changes to the 2010 health reform law so that it works for middle-class Americans. It’s time for Washington to join me in my bipartisan efforts to fix the ACA and rein in the costs of healthcare.”