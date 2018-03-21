Congressman Lipinski Says Democratic Party Should Not Be Tea Party Of The Left

Illinois incumbent congressman Dan Lipinski from the 3rd congressional district narrowly beat his democratic challenger in the Illinois Primary on Tuesday. Lipinski tells the Scott Slocum show, it’s important for the democratic party to be inclusive and NOT become the “tea party of the left.” To hear the entire interview, click below.

Lipinski faced a stiff challenge from Marie Newman, a newcomer who had the support of several progressive Democrats.

In November, Lipinski will face a former leader of the American Nazi Party and Holocaust denier. Art Jones is officially the GOP nominee for the Illinois Third Congressional District. Jones is an avowed white supremacist. He ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary in the heavily Democratic Chicago-area district. He was denounced by the Illinois Republican Party.