Construction Begins With Demolition of Old Buildings In Nowell Park For New East Side Rec Center

The Joliet Park District is expected to begin construction today with the demolition of the bath houses in Nowell Park. The park is located just south of I-80 on Chicago Street or Route 53. The official ground breaking will take place this Saturday, September 9th. Park Board president Sue Gulas says the community had a say in the vision for the east side recreation center. There will be basketball courts, a walking track, community rooms and a daycare.

A grand opening of the recreation center could be summer of 2018.