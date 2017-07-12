Construction: DuPage River Trail Link From Bolingbrook To Greene Valley Preserve Begins July 17

Bikers on Royce Road in Bolingbrook trying to get to Whalon Lake and bike trail rejoice. Work will begin July 17 on a new DuPage River Trail extension in Naperville that will connect the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Whalon Lake with Greene Valley Preserve in DuPage County.



The project was given final approval by the Forest Preserve’s Board of Commissioners on June 8. The trail extension is scheduled to open in 2018. The 1.25-mile bicounty trail segment will be constructed along Royce and Greene roads by Elmhurst Chicago Stone, which owns the quarry adjacent to Whalon Lake.



“It will give people a safe connection between these two regional forest preserves,” said Ralph Schultz, the District’s chief operating officer. “Currently, to make that connection, you have to run or bike in the street or on the shoulder of the road. There are no sidewalks. And those are two-lane roads with truck traffic as well as a good amount of car traffic.”



An agreement with Elmhurst Chicago Stone requires the company to construct the trail segment in exchange for being able to build a flood water diversion channel on Whalon Lake property.



The company will contribute $1.1 million for the trail segment, which includes a bridge over the channel. The Forest Preserve will chip in around $350,000 for trail construction and waive its channel operation licensing fees, which would have totaled around $540,000 over the 99-year license term. The channel will absorb flood water from the DuPage River and send it to Whalon Lake.



The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County will take ownership of the trail section that will be built in the Greene Valley Forest Preserve. The DuPage County forest preserve district has been working to develop a 31-mile East Branch DuPage River Trail from Bloomingdale to Woodridge. Once the trail passes into Will County, it becomes the DuPage River Trail and follows the DuPage River through Naperville. The trail will ultimately stretch 40 miles south to the I&M Canal State Trail in Channahon.



“Residents of DuPage and Will County will greatly benefit from this trail link that will connect hikers and bikers to thousands of acres of open space and the extensive trail systems in both counties along the East Branch DuPage River and the DuPage River,” said Forest Preserve District of DuPage County President Joe Cantore.

Press Release: Forest Preserve of Will County