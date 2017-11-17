Construction In Lockport Begins The Week of Thanksgiving

The first phase of a turn lane and beautification project gets underway on Monday, November 20th in Lockport. Nicor Gas will also begin utility relocation work at the beginning of the week. The project will take place on State Street (IL 171), from 8th Street to 10th Street in Downtown Lockport and will take about 4 weeks to complete.

Traffic will be impacted in the area during the utility relocation. State Street will have one one southbound lane open to traffic and two northbound lanes open to traffic during the construction. One southbound lane and the one street parking lane will be closed for the duration of the project.

There will also be the potential for additional temporary lane closures as needed during the construction process. This includes an overnight closure of 9th Street at State Street. This closure is anticipated to take place over the course of three 3 nights.

In February of 2018 through November, Lockport will be adding a turn lane onto State Street to ease traffic on 9th St. Plus there will be streetscape features added for beautification.

All businesses will remain open during construction.

Listen below to Lockport City Administrator Ben Benson as he discusses the upcoming construction project: