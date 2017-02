Contract Vote Between Rialto and VenueWorks Postponed

WJOL has learned that the Will County Metropolitan Exposition and Auditorium Authority otherwise known as the Rialto Square Theatre Board has postponed voting on a contract for third party operator VenueWorks. Sources tell WJOL News that the contract proposal was tabled after a board member asked VenueWorks for additional numbers as it relates the annual budget of the theatre. The Rialto Board and VenueWorks have been negotiating a five year contract for the Ames, Iowa based company to operate the downtown Joliet venue. ┬áThe vote on the contract is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Will County Authority Board’s scheduled meeting.