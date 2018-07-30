Controversial Trucking Terminal Withdraws Application In Plainfield

The Plainfield Village Board will not have to vote on a controversial trucking terminal this August. WJOL has confirmed that GP Transco has withdrawn its application for a terminal along Renwick Road just west of I-55. A letter from the attorney of the trucking facility sent their letter of withdrawal to the Village of Plainfield. Residents opposed to the terminal held informational meetings and questioned the traffic study commissioned by GP Transco. The study stated that just under 300 semi-trucks daily would be added due to the facility but residents contend it would have grown to 13-hundred a day.